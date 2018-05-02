Lives may have been cut short by breast cancer screening failure admits Hunt

A breast cancer screening error affecting 450,000 women may have led to hundreds of lives being cut short, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has revealed.

File picture of a consultant studying a mammogram. Hundreds of thousands of women were not invited for routine breast cancer screening due to an administrative error, it has been reported.

Mr Hunt told the Commons that a "computer algorithm failure" dating back to 2009 had meant many women aged 68 to 71 were not invited to their final routine screening.

It is not known whether any delay in diagnosis resulted in avoidable death, but it is estimated that between 135 and 270 women had their lives shortened as a result, he said.

An independent review has been launched into the "serious failure" in the programme, overseen by Public Health England (PHE), which was discovered in January.

Mr Hunt told the Commons: "Earlier this year PHE analysis of trial data from the service found that there was a computer algorithm failure dating back to 2009.

"The latest estimates I have received from PHE is that as a result of this between 2009 and the start of 2018 an estimated 450,000 women aged between 68 and 71 were not invited to their final breast screening.

"At this stage it is not clear whether any delay in diagnosis resulted in any avoidable harm or death and that is one of the reasons I am ordering an independent review to establish the clinical impact.

"Our current best estimate - which comes with caveats as it's based on statistical modelling rather than patient reviews and because there is currently no clinical consensus about the benefits of screening for this age group - is that there may be between 135 and 270 women who had their lives shortened as a result.

"I am advised that it is unlikely to be more than this range and may be considerably less.

"However, tragically, there are likely to be some people in this group who would have been alive today if the failure had not happened."

Women in England between the ages of 50 and 70 are currently automatically invited for breast cancer screening every three years.

They should receive their final invitation between their 68th and 71st birthday.

Hunt: Welsh officials do not believe breast cancer screening error affected them

The Welsh Government does not believe a breast cancer screening error has affected them even though they used the same IT system as England, according to Jeremy Hunt.

The Health Secretary outlined the Welsh administration's view in the Commons as he updated MPs about a "computer algorithm" failure dating back to 2009, which has affected the screening programme in England.

This is said to have resulted in tens of thousands of women aged 68 to 71 failing to receive an invite to their final routine screening, with Mr Hunt saying the intention is to contact all those living within the UK who are registered with a GP before the end of May.

Women aged under 72 will be automatically sent an invitation to a catch-up screening while those aged 72 and over will be given access to a helpline to receive clinical advice to decide whether or not screening is appropriate, MPs heard.

Mr Hunt confirmed work is ongoing between the UK and Welsh governments to ensure the letters are sent out to everyone.

Speaking in the Commons, Labour MP Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley) said: "Can I ask the Secretary of State what conversations he's had with the Welsh Secretary because having long since passed the ages he mentioned, I certainly was never invited for a screening, I had to ask for one and eventually got the screening in England."

Mr Hunt replied: "We haven't had conversations at ministerial level but we have had conversations at official level.

"The Welsh administration doesn't believe that this problem has affected them, even though they were using the same IT system that we were using in England, but that is their view.

"But obviously our concern is of people living in England registered with a Welsh GP or people living in Wales registered with an English GP.

"And so that's why we're having constructive discussions to share IT information to make sure that everyone in England or Wales registered with a GP will get that letter."