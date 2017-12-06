Milestone as high-tech scanner appeal hits £1m in donations

MORE Than £1m has been raised to bring a ground-breaking scanner that will help researchers tackling devastating diseases including Parkinson’s and stroke to Yorkshire for the first time.

The University of Sheffield is aiming to raise £2m for a state-of-the-art MRI-PET imaging facility, and thanks to more than 5,500 donors, it is halfway to target.

There are just seven of the scanners in the UK, none yet in Yorkshire, and the new facility will provide unprecedented views of inside the human body by combining the power of both MRI and PET in a single scan.

Launched earlier this year, the Sheffield Scanner campaign has seen widespread support from university staff, current and former students, members of the community and friends of the University with donations coming in from one-off gifts to sponsored sporting events, including a 24-hour Big Walk challenge through the Peak District this summer which alone topped £115,000..

MRI-PET allows detailed pictures of the body’s bones and tissues to be mapped onto important information about how the body is functioning. The advanced imaging technology will transform understanding of serious conditions like cancer, dementia, and heart and lung diseases and the way they are treated in the future.

University vice-president and head of medicine, dentistry and health, Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, “I know that many people who are contributing to this appeal have been affected by diseases that this Scanner will in future, help us to treat. They may have been diagnosed themselves or have seen the impact that these illnesses can have on the lives of family or friends.

“I am personally touched that they have chosen to help the campaign – bringing us one step closer to helping so many other patients in future.”