New chief executive at Harrogate District Hospital to start in March

The new leader of Harrogate's NHS Trust has been revealed ahead of March when the current chief executive will stand down and retire.

Steve Russell has been announced as the new Chief Executive of Harrogate District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT).

He will take up the post in April when current CEO, Dr Ros Tolcher, retires at the end of March after five years serving as chief.

Angela Schofield, Chairman of HDFT, said: “The Trust has concluded the process for recruiting a Chief Executive. I am delighted to confirm that Steve Russell has accepted the post. The Trust is currently finalising pre-employment formalities, including a start date.

“Steve brings a wealth of experience to the role, and I am looking forward to working closely with him to lead the organisation in the next phase of its development. We have a fantastic opportunity to further develop an already strongly-performing Trust and continue to provide high quality care across our communities in Yorkshire and the North East.”

Steve was on the NHS Top Leaders Programme and has most recently been Deputy Chief Executive at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust.

Between 2011 and 2013 he was Chief Operating Officer for South London Healthcare NHS Trust, having come from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust where he was Executive Director of Medicine and Emergency Care.