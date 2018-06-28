NHS leaders say Harrogate's £16m mental health facility 'not ruled out'

A £16 million ‘state of the art’ mental health facility which was promised to Harrogate over two years ago is ‘still on the table’ according to NHS leaders.

The plans at Lady Lane were put on hold, after Harrogate’s Clinical Commissioning Group announced a forecast deficit of £14 million in its 2017/18 budget.

But Tees Esk and Wear Valley Trust, which provides mental health services in the north, have reassured that the facility is still ‘an option’.

Speaking at North Yorkshire’s Scrutiny of Health Comission on June 22, Adele Coulthard, Director of Operations at TEWV said: “We are still committed to delivering mental health facilities within Harrogate.

"Engagement is still going and we are working on options for a 'bed base' and the community services."

A survey asking people to share their views and give their verdict on the best option in improving mental health services in the district is available online until July 5.

Ms Coulthard added: “Our survey will include a do nothing option and will certainly have an option for building what we originally intended. There is nothing ruled out and nothing off the table.”

Have your say in the survey on the CCG’s website.