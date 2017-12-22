PM recognises autism work with ‘Point of Light’ award

The mother of a child with autism, who has worked to raise awareness of the condition, has been recognised by the Prime Minister’s office as a “point of light”, in a scheme to honour outstanding individual volunteers.

Lynn Westerman Holt, from Harrogate, was inspired to become involved with the support group Autism Angels after taking her son, Alexander, to a fun day on a Yorkshire farm in which horses were used to help children with emotional, behavioural and social difficulties.

She said, Alexander, six, was too frightened to go near the horses at first but that volunteers tapped into his love of art and asked him to use paints to draw directly onto the horse.

She was so impressed with the organisation that she began volunteering herself and is now part of a team which runs its site at Kearby, between Leeds and Harrogate.

She supported the idea to turn Autism Angels into a charity and is now helping to drive its ambitious plans for growth.

This year, she has helped it gain more than £50,000 in funding for the development of its Yorkshire centre, creating new indoor and outdoor spaces to improve learning for autistic children.

She was also instrumental in launching an annual Santa’s grotto at Christmas, designed for children who struggle with sensory overloads. It was attended by more than 100 children and their families.

In a personal letter, Mrs May told Mrs Westerman Holt that she was “making a real difference to the lives of children with autism and their families in your local community”.

The Prime Minister added: “Through Autism Angels, you are raising awareness of the challenges faced by children with emotional, behavioural and social difficulties.

“Your key role in securing funding for the charity is a testament to your remarkable commitment for creating inclusive experiences and improving the wellbeing of young people with autism.”

The charity’s growth plans include a “Big Build”, in partnership with the children’s charity Variety, to create a regional centre of excellence for autism.

Mrs Westerman Holt is the 862nd person to have been recognised by Points of Light, a scheme developed in the US under President George HW Bush to recognise individuals campaigning for change in their communities.

An award is made each weekday.