Seasiders band together for first aid post as NHS unit disappears

Running the volunteer service won’t be cheap.

To get it operational has cost around £5,000 – £580 was spent on public liability and medical malpractice insurance.

Former midwife Rosie Bullard, with two children Anna, 7, and Ellis, Chandler, of Leeds, and a selection of knitted toys for children who have hurt themselves. Picture James Hardisty

The volunteers are now on the hunt for a big cabinet to store LPG cylinders.

Locals have given generously so far – on Easter Saturday a bag pack at Tesco raised just under £1,000 – nearly double the normal amount, and showing how close the issue is to people’s hearts in Hornsea.

“There was an awful lot of notes in those tubs,” said one helper.

The first aid centre, in the corner of the car park, will be open nine to five, seven-days-a-week.

Mrs Bullard predicted: “I am sure there will be days when nothing happens at all, and probably days when we are inundated.”

Tesco store manager Andy Dunn said: “We are happy to support them the best way we can. Location-wise it is ideal.”