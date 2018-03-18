Sheffield drivers give up their Sunday to help hospital staff after heavy snow leads to bus cancellations

A pair of kind-hearted 4x4 drivers in Sheffield are lending a hand to hospital staff after heavy snow led to roads being blocked and bus services being cancelled.

Dave Marsh and Oliver Twigg are driving around the Steel City today offering lifts to hospital staff unable to get to work because of the Mini Beast from the East.

Dave, a tree surgeon from Walkey, said he'd been out in his Toyota Hilux and had just dropped off a midwife for her shift at the Northern General Hospital.

"I quite enjoy driving around in the snow and it's a good thing to help people out as well," Dave, 30, of Walkey said.

"My mate Oliver Twigg rang me and said the roads were bad and he was doing it so I thought I'd help him out."

The duo said they were willing to help people in 'emergencies' for the rest of the day.

"I gave a midwife a lift from Crookes and it's pretty bad up there. The main roads are clearing but higher up and on the side roads it's not good at all."

Dave said any hospital staff who needed lifts or people who needed to get out 'in an emergency' can contact him on 07962229413 or message Dave Marsh or Oli Twigg on Facebook.