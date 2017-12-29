‘Three steps’ that could cut GP reliance

Many people “underestimate” how highly trained pharmacists are and instead use a GP appointment when a trip to the chemist would be more suitable, Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard said.

Prof Helen Stokes-Lampard said it was “easy to forget what a brilliant source of advice and wisdom they can offer”.

Neal Patel, of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said: “Crucially, pharmacists can help you decide when that worrying symptom is something you can manage yourself or when you should seek help, which is especially important over the holidays when your GP surgery may be closed.”