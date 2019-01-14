Tributes flood in for beloved six-year-old Yorkshire football fan who died after long cancer battle

Tributes have flooded in for six-year-old football fanatic Toby Nye after his family announced on Sunday he had lost his battle with cancer .

The world of football and people of Yorkshire came together over the weekend to pay their respects to the youngster, who had just celebrated his sixth birthday, over the weekend.

Toby's infectious smile captured the hearts of millions. Here he is enjoying his fifth birthday on a bouncy castle.

Toby, from Osmandthorpe in Leeds, had captured the hearts of Leeds United supporters and residents across the county after being diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2017.

And following the announcement of his passing, the people of Yorkshire were quick to send the family their well-wishes, and pay their respects to Toby.

Betty Smith wrote: "Goodnight little fighter heaven has gained a special Angel"

John Verity said: "God bless little man my heart goes out to his family"

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has paid tribute to Toby, after previously carrying him on to the pitch at Elland Road

Tiff Greensmith said: "RIP you little fighter. Heaven has gained another angel too soon"

Gill Goodison commented: "Fly high little man so sad Hope you are at peace xxxx"

Steven Marshall said: "Rip little fighter love to your family"

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani and players have expressed their condolences.

The club's owner, Mr Radrizzani, added: "RIP little angel Toby. I keep in my heart sweet and beautiful moments at Elland Road together. We love you angel. My prayers for you and your strong parents."

Whites captain Liam Cooper, who previously carried the youngster onto the pitch at Elland Road, said: "Heartbroken to hear that my little mate has peacefully passed. I will forever cherish the moments we spent together. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.

"Your smile will live with me forever. Sleep tight little man I love you."

Despite undergoing groundbreaking treatment, made possible following a £200,000 fundraising campaign backed Leeds United, doctors confirmed that Toby's cancer returned last year months after he was given the all-clear.

The family's statement on social media on Sunday said: “Our little warrior passed away yesterday at 1345.

“He was at home in the arms of mummy and daddy, with his big brother Ollie, his baby sister Sienna and all his family around him. “He fought so hard to the end, he wasn’t in any pain and he was peaceful.

“I cannot even begin to explain how we are feeling right now, heartbroken doesn’t even come close.”