URGENT: Off-duty hospital staff in Harrogate asked to pitch-in as snow creates shortfall

Off-duty clinical staff at Harrogate District Hospital have been asked to pitch-in today, as heavy snowfall has left many employees unable to get to work.

School closures across the district and dangerous conditions on the roads have left many nurses and clinicians working at the hospital unable to get there today, February 28.

Heavy snowfall as left many roads in dangerous conditions across the district.

Harrogate District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) has asked that any clinical staff, particularly registered nurses, who are not meant to be on-duty but are able to get to the hospital, to come in and aid the shortfall.

Staff have been asked to report to their matron, who will then direct them as how best to help.

The Trust has also reminded patients that the Emergency Department should only be attended in the case of an actual emergency, as snow and icy conditions increase pressure on the service.

If you need care or health advice please consider all your options; seeing a GP, finding your nearest pharmacy, or calling the NHS 111 helpline, before attending the hospital.

