Yorkshire people living with dementia ‘to rise’

With the number of people living with dementia in the UK which is set to reach two million by 2050, it’s never been more important to find the right care for your loved one.

According to Alzheimer's Research UK, there are more than 846,000 people living with dementia in the UK. This means 1.33 per cent of the total population.

Numbers are particularly high in the Vale of York and East Riding regions, which each have more than 4,800 people living with dementia, as shown on this map of each Clinical Commissioning Group in England.

The total number of people with dementia is projected to increase rapidly over the next several decades, mainly due to increases in life expectancy and population demographics.

It is predicted that the number of people living with dementia globally will rise from 50 million in 2018 to 152 million by 2050, an increase of 204 per cent, while here in the UK, studies predict that one million people will have dementia by 2025 – and this will increase to two million by 2050.

According to the NHS website, if someone you know is becoming increasingly forgetful, you should encourage them to see their GP to talk about the early signs of dementia. “If dementia is detected early, in some cases its progress can be slowed, and the person affected may be able to maintain their mental function for longer," it explains.

But dementia isn’t solely about memory loss: other signs can include periods of mental confusion, changes in personality and mood, difficulty finding the right words or not being able to understand conversations as easily, and increasing difficulty with tasks and activities that require concentration and planning.

In the early stages of dementia, many people are able to enjoy life in the same way as before their diagnosis but, as the condition progresses, people can feel anxious, stressed and scared at not being able to remember things, follow conversations or concentrate.

The NHS advises that it’s important to support the person to maintain skills, abilities and an active social life. Dementia can affect everything from sleep patterns to going to the toilet and it is vital that sufferers receive the right care.

Harrogate-based Vida Healthcare specialises in dementia care and offers a range of support at its two purpose-built care homes, Vida Hall in Starbeck and Vida Grange in Pannal.

Managing director James Rycroft says staff use the latest research and advice in dementia care and work closely with families to develop a tailored plan so each resident receives the most effective care and support.

“Each person’s journey with dementia is highly individual and can be complicated, and that’s why we offer advice focused on individual needs,” he says. “We also understand that for families and loved ones, dementia can be a lonely time, so we offer support, guidance and comfort through this time.

“Our ethos of care is based around an individual’s lifestyle and wellbeing. Our buildings are designed around the needs of people living with dementia and we are changing people’s general perception of care homes by creating modern and interesting environments that are stimulating for people with dementia.”

