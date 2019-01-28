Healthcare firms fly flag for Yorkshire at Gulf event

A raft of healthcare companies from the Leeds City Region will today take part in a delegation to the 2019 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress in Dubai.

Firms including scalp-cooling equipment from Huddersfield-based PAXMAN and Harrogate-based germ control pushpads firm SurfaceSkins will attend the leading healthcare conference in the Middle East this week.

The aim of the delegation is to meet buyers in growing markets and increase exports from regional life science and medtech companies. The UAE trade show is the largest gathering of clinical and trade professionals across the Middle East and North Africa, regularly attracting over 100,000 visitors.

The Arab Health presence, led by the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Medilink, also includes award-winning operating theatre lights firm Brandon Medical, surgical sealants from Tissuemed (both from Leeds) and oxygen monitors from Bradford-based Viamed.

Roger Marsh, chair of the LEP, said: “It’s a natural choice to showcase the best med-tech products from our region at Arab Health.

“The Gulf, Asian and North African healthcare markets are set for significant growth due to investment in healthcare infrastructure and are looking to British companies to provide trusted, high quality products.

“We’re home to the UK’s largest medtech cluster so ideally placed to cater to this need. There is a lot of support for businesses to enter these markets. It’s worthwhile getting in touch with the LEP to find out more.”

Brian Waligora, CEO of Harrogate-based Surfaceskins said: “We have had a huge amount of interest in Surfaceskins from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The region’s focus on infection control and hygiene seems ahead of many other regions if the world. Last year, being unfamiliar with Arab Health, the LEP kindly showcased our product. The amount of leads generated was incredible.”