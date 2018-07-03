Healthcare worker arrested over murder of eight babies and attempted murder of six more

A female healthcare worker has been arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies and attempting to murder six more.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was arrested following an investigation into deaths at the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire Police said today.

The arrest comes as part of a long-running police investigation following a high number of baby deaths at the hospital, initially between June 2015 and June 2016.

Police say the investigation has since widened and they are now looking into the deaths of 17 babies and 15 non-fatal collapses between the period of March 2015 and July 2016.

Police have not said if the arrested woman is a nurse, doctor or other health professional.

More to follow.