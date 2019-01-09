Healthy move for confectionery wholesaler

The great grandson of one of the UK’s most famous entrepreneurs has more than doubled the commercial space for his confectionery business after diversifying into healthy snacking.

Wholesaler Bon Bon’s, led by Mark Rowntree, a descendant of confectionery pioneer, Joseph Rowntree, has completed a major new office and warehouse building at Thorp Arch Estate near Wetherby after launching The Real Good Food Co, selling a range of flavoured and speciality nuts and seeds.

Bon Bon’s, which was founded in 2007 and moved into a 13,300 sq ft unit on the Thorp Arch Estate in 2014, has expanded to also occupy a new 15,000 sq ft building - 6 Ash Way.

The expansion is part of an operational re-organisation following its diversification into healthy snacking with the launch of The Real Good Food Co, selling a range of nuts and seeds.

The company sells a range of products, including Wasabi Green Beans and Chili Peanuts, along with branded merchandising, to the company’s retail outlets throughout the UK.

Mr Rowntree said: “Our confectionary sales are still going extremely well but we launched the Real Good Food Co because there is clearly a growing market for snacking on nuts and seeds and we want to offer customers a wider choice.

“We are probably the UK’s largest hand-packing confectionery business and the additional space provided by 6 Ash Way will allow us to reorganise our operation to provide more packing capacity in our existing unit and to use 6 Ash Way entirely as a bulk holding and dispatch warehouse.”

Bon Bon’s luxury confectionery, from Belgian chocolates to boiled sweets, gourmet mallows and specialist liquorices, is sourced nationwide and supplied to hundreds of independent retailers including farm shops, delicatessens, department stores and tourist attractions.

The business has 85 staff and supplies household name venues including The British Museum, Chatsworth House, The Tower of London, The Shard, London, and English Heritage sites, including Stonehenge.

6 Ash Way is part of Ash Way III, a £3m extension of the estate’s existing Ash Way development.

Mr Rowntree added: “Wharfedale Property Management manages the estate and has been very supportive in helping us to expand and has guided us through the entire process.

“Thorp Arch Estate is a great business location, close to the motorway network, and we are confident of continuing our expansion, which is seeing double digit sales growth.”

Wharfedale Property Management director Tim Munns added: “Bon Bon’s commitment to expand into Ash Way III gave estate owner, Rockspring Hanover Property Unit Trust, confidence to invest in this high-quality speculative scheme and we are delighted that they have now moved in.

“There is already a great deal of interest in the remaining units.”

The remaining four units, which are on target for completion next month, are available to lease through Wharfedale Property Management, and comprise two units of 6,000 sq ft, one of 9,000 sq ft and one of 12,000 sq ft.

The two-million sq ft Thorp Arch Estate is base for a diverse range of more than 170 businesses, from start-ups to large Plcs, operating in local, national and international markets and employing more than 2,000 people.