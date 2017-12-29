'Heartbroken' family release statement after Ackworth crash victim named

THE HEARTBROKEN family of a young father who died in a collision in Wakefield say they "cannot begin to describe the loss".

West Yorkshire Police today named Curtis Smith, from the Cudworth area of Barnsley, as the victim of the crash, which took place on Wakefield Road in Ackworth, one of the main routes into the city from the area on Saturday December 23.

His family released a statement which said: “As a family, words cannot begin to describe the loss we are all feeling following the tragic accident which claimed Curtis’s life on Saturday.

“Curtis aged 26 leaves behind a young son and a very heartbroken family who will all miss him very much.

“The family have kindly asked that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with the loss of their loved one.”

Mr Smith was driving a blue Peugeot 206 which collided with a grey Ford Kuga, close to Nostell Priory at around 11.23am.

The Kuga driver, a 59-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to call the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 846 of 23 December.