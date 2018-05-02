Heather Small, Russell Watson, Shane Filan and S Club 3 set for musical extravaganza at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A host of big name musical stars have been lined up for a series of concerts at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Classical singer Russell Watson, M-People star Heather Small, former Westlife lead singer Shane Filan and pop favourites S Club 3 will all be taking part in the visitor attraction's Wild Live Safari Nights over the summer months.

The acts will perform full individual concerts every Saturday throughout August, with extended opening hours at the UK’s number one walk-through wildlife adventure.

The shows kick off on Saturday 4 August with the ultimate pop party - 90’s favourites S Club 3 will get the crowd going with their unforgettable hits such as Don’t Stop Movin’ and will be joined by R&B girl group The Honeyz.

Dance pop duo Booty Luv and Big Brovaz will also take centre stage in one amazing night of pop nostalgia.

The excitement doesn’t stop there, as global superstar Shane Filan willl headline on 11 August.

Mercury award-winning star and voice of M People Heather Small will headline on August 18 and will delight with her string of popular hits such as Moving On Up.

Heather will also perform other globally-renowned tracks including Proud, which she has performed across the world including on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The final headline act will be popular classical singer Russell Watson, the self-styled "People's Tenor”.

The BRIT award-winning star will perform his much-loved repertoire of beautiful vocals on 25 August.

The entertainment starts at 5pm on each evening, with local bands, live acoustic acts and other family entertainment on show before the headliners hit the stage between 7pm-9pm.

“These performers are fantastic, with full-length concerts from some of the most well-known and beloved acts we’ve seen in the last twenty years. Safari Nights have always been the highlight of our summer, and this year will be even bigger and better than before.” said John Minion, CEO of the park.

“The summer holidays are one of the best times of the year, and families can expect a memorable time at Wild Live Safari Nights. The acts performing are the strongest we’ve ever had and we’re sure that everyone will have a great time.”

Wild Live Safari Nights also offers a unique opportunity to see some of the most endangered and beautiful animals in the world, including Amur leopards, tigers and lions, after the park’s normal closing time, thanks to the extended hours on offer.

Each night will culminate in a family-friendly bangless fireworks finale.

Last entry to the park will be at 7pm on these Saturdays, and playgrounds will be open until 7.30pm.

The evening’s entertainment will finish just after 9pm each week.

Concert tickets include admission to the park, and children under 3 go free.

Tickets are on sale now on the Yorkshire Wildlife Park website at www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com as well as on Ticketmaster. Visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk or call 0844 844 0444