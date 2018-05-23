Heathrow delegation visits Sheffield City Region on tour

A delegation from Heathrow Airport will visit Sheffield City Region (SCR) this week as part of a nationwide tour of the 65 sites still in the running to be construction centres for Heathrow expansion.

Eight sites across the city region have been longlisted as potential “logistics hubs”, which will help ensure that businesses across the UK can form part of the airport’s supply chain.

Components of the airport will be pre-assembled before being transported in consolidated loads to the airport.

During each visit, the prospective logistics hub will have the opportunity to demonstrate the strengths of their proposal. The delegation will visit all longlisted locations in the first half of 2018, assessing their suitability before putting successful bids through to the next round.

Mayor of Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis, said: “It’s great news that we as a city region have more shortlisted sites than any other region in the UK. This is testament to our super-connected location and our excellence in advanced engineering, manufacturing and logistics”

Sites in Sheffield City Region include Ashroyd Business Park and Enterprise 36 in Barnsley; the iPort, Unity and Doncaster Sheffield Airport/Aero Centre in Doncaster, the Laing O’Rourke Explore Industrial Park in Worksop, and 31 East and the former Maltby Colliery in Rotherham.

During the visit, the Heathrow delegation will also visit the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing.