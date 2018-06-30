Heatwave set to continue in Yorkshire over the weekend

Have your say

Yorkshire is set to enjoy another dry, bright and warm weekend as the heatwave continues.



The Met Office said any morning cloud would clear on Saturday to leave a dry, bright and sunny day with long periods of unbroken sunshine.

There will be a slight northeasterly breeze and temperatures could reach 26°C.

Forecasters said tonight would be a dry and generally clear night, although some isolated patches of mist or low cloud could form.

Temperatures will drop no lower than 13°C.

Sunday is set to be much the same with highs of 25°C predicted and wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day.