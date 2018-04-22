Heavy rain could hit Yorkshire today, forecasters warn

Have your say

Heavy rain could soak parts of Yorkshire today, bringing an end to the sunny spell.

The heatwave is set to come to a crushing end with heavy rain through this afternoon.

Forecasters on Saturday issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain for all of Leeds, Bradford, York, Harrogate, most of the Yorkshire coast and Barnsley.

The yellow weather warning for heavy rain was introduced on Saturday evening and carried over to Sunday.

Some flooding is possible, forecasters have warned, and there could be power cuts and poor driving conditions.

Although today will be largely clear in the morning, heavy rain is set to hit at about 11am to 1pm.

Some areas, like Sheffield, should avoid the worst of the rain.

What the Met Office says in its warning:

"Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

"Possibly some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes with some short term loss of power and other services.

"There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible."

The full forecast:

After a dry start, with some sunny spells, cloudy conditions will soon arrive and then outbreaks of rain will spread east. However many places will remain dry, also rather warm. Maximum temperature 17 °C.