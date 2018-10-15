Heavy rain fails to dampen the spirits at Yorkshire Marathon

An army of volunteers help organised the Yorkshire Marathon, which takes in York’s historic city centre and surrounding villages.

The Yorkshire Post is a media partner of the event, which was launched in 2013 and is now a popular date in the region’s running calendar.

The marathon is part of the not-for-profit Jane Tomlinson Run for All, which has raised millions of pounds for charity since the charity campaigner from Leeds died in 2007.

The event organisers said 11,000 people took part in the sixth Asda Foundation Yorkshire Marathon, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for various charities yesterday.