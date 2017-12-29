Heavy snow falls in Yorkshire amid warning of ‘nasty travel conditions’

Britain has seen one of the coldest nights of the year as parts of the country brace for heavy snow and strong winds of up to 70mph today.

The mercury plummeted to minus 12.3C (9.8F) at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands overnight while most parts of the UK dipped below freezing, leaving widespread ice a potential hazard as the country gets moving.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Yorkshire.

Forecasters have warned of disruption to travel and potential power outages as the day progresses as a band of “severe” weather moves in from the east.

Parts of northern England are on standby for heavy snow on Friday morning, while swathes of the country have been warned of a risk of ice and wintry showers.

An amber warning of snow in West Yorkshire, the South Pennines and places such as Rochdale and Burnley is in place until 11am and a wider yellow warning for snow has been issued for southern and eastern Scotland, northern England and the Midlands until 3pm.

The heaviest snowfall of 5cm-10cm in expected in parts of northern England and up to 15cm over higher ground.

Meanwhile there are yellow warnings for ice across London and the South East, the Midlands and parts of Wales and the North West of England, as well as for the far north of Scotland including Orkney and Shetland.

And a yellow warning has been issued for strong winds expected over parts of south-west England and southern Wales across to Greater London, bringing “potent, heavy showers with a chance of hail and thunder” as the system moves eastwards.

“Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are likely quite widely in and near these showers, with 60mph gusts in places and close to 70mph at times in the most exposed coastal locations,” the Met Office said.

Met Office forecaster Charles Powell said there could be some “pretty nasty travel conditions”.

“It is a band of severe weather. Weather warnings are in force. There is going to be disruption in some shape or form,” he said.