Heavy traffic in Shipley after accident blocks A650

Motorists are being warned of heavy traffic in the Shipley area after an accident this morning.

The A650 Bingley Road is blocked with traffic at a standstill in the area.

The road is blocked both ways from New Close Road to A657 Saltaire Road.

The 622 bus service is being diverted along Moorhead Lane, Highbank Lane and Cottingley Cliffe Road, with passengers warned to expect delays.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.