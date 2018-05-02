Helicopter joins search for missing North Yorkshire man

Have your say

Police are 'increasingly concerned' for a man from North Yorkshire who has not been seen since Monday.

The police helicopter and volunteer search and rescue teams have been looking for Paul Parvin, 52, who left his home in the village of Sessay around 9pm on Monday evening.

Another image of Mr Parvin

Mr Parvin who has a short beard and short but wavy, black, greying hair, is believed to have been wearing a plain black baseball cap, a red and black checked lumberjack style shirt, black denim jeans and short black boots.

North Yorkshire Police said despite extensive searches Mr Parvin was still missing.

They are asking members of the public to report any sightings of Mr Parvin.