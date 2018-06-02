Helicopter used in search for 'vulnerable' Bradford man

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing 54-year-old last seen nearly a week ago.

James Huby from Cottingley Road, who was last seen on May 27, was reported missing two days later.

He was last seen nearly a week ago

A police helicopter has been used as part of "widespread enquiries" to find Mr Huby.

Detective Inspector Damian Simpson of Bradford District CID, said; “We are very concerned for James’ welfare and I am urgently appealing for information from anyone who may have seen him in the last few days.

“He is vulnerable and may well be in need of prescription medication, and we are conducting widespread enquiries to find him, including searches by an NPAS helicopter."