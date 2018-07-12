Helicopters, a motorcade and the nuclear 'football' accompany Trump on UK visit

Donald Trump will be accompanied by as many as 1,000 staff, a motorcade and multiple helicopters during his UK trip.

Here is what the presidential entourage is made up of:

Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump outside the White House in Washington, USA. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

- Air Force One

The US leader will emerge from Air Force One - one of two specially modified Boeing 747-200s.

The luxurious aircraft, carrying the tail codes 28000 and 29000, are highly customised and can act as a mobile command centre in the event of an attack on the United States.

The words "United States of America", the Seal of the President of the United States and the American flag are all visible on the outside of the plane, making it instantly recognisable.

The aircraft has 4,000 square feet of floor space, including a Presidential suite with a large office and conference room, a medical suite that can be used as an operating room and two food preparation galleys that can feed 100 people at a time.

Overseas trips see additional staff and security flown over on an Air Force C-32, which is a modified Boeing 757.

- The Beast

The presidential motorcade, which includes two identical limousines, nicknamed The Beast, and other security and communications vehicles, is brought across by Air Force transport aircraft.

The Beast is a seven-seat black armoured limousine which reportedly costs two million US dollars (£1.5 million) and is designed to give Mr Trump the ultimate protection.

It can be turned into a sealed panic room with oxygen tanks, night-vision camera and reinforced steel plating said to be able to resist bullets, chemical attacks and bombs.

The Cadillac has Kevlar-reinforced tyres and steel rims that can keep the vehicle moving even if the tyres have been destroyed.

Bottles of the president's blood type are carried on board in case of a medical emergency, and a satellite phone enables communication to be maintained from anywhere in the world.

As well as being able to defend the president, the car also features a host of attacking capabilities, such as a pump-action shotgun and a tear gas cannon.

- Marine One

A number of presidential helicopters, either VH-3D Sea Kings or VH-60N White Hawks - which are known as Marine One when the president is on board - are also brought on overseas trips.

The Marine One helicopter is fitted with communications equipment, anti-missile defences and hardened hulls.

Staff and security personnel are ferried around in MV-22 Ospreys and CH-46s.

- Staff

Staff typically involved in an overseas trip include Secret Service post-standers, military communications specialists and White House aides.

The president has at his side at all times a White House doctor and one of five rotating military aides who carry the nuclear "football" - equipped with communication tools and a book with prepared war plans.

There is always a group of 13 members of the press on such visits, including three wire reporters, two print reporters, four photographers, a three-person television crew, and a radio reporter.