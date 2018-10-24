Helmsley body find: Police still do not know what caused death of woman, a month after grim discovery in cottage

POLICE still do not know what caused the death of a woman whose remains were found in a stone cottage in Helmsley last month - or even when she died.

Rina Yasutake, 49, lived in Bondgate, the street where her body was found.

Rina Yasutake, pictured in 1986 at Queen Marys School Duncombe Park, a private girls boarding school near Helmsley

North Yorkshire Police said yesterday that it was still awaiting the results of post mortem tests and still did not have a cause or time of death.

Two women, aged 51 and 75, and a 46-year-old man, who were arrested in connection with the discovery, answered bail this week and have again been released while under investigation.

Ms Yasutake, who went to Cambridge University, was described as “an amazing artist and a lovely girl” by a former classmate.

Sarah Matthews attended Queen Mary’s School Duncombe Park, a private girls’ boarding school near Helmsley, with Ms Yasutake in the 1980s.

Rina Yasutake (front, centre), pictured with classmates in 1986 at Queen Marys School Duncombe Park, a private girls boarding school near Helmsley

She said: “Rina spoke perfect English and was highly academic, winning a scholarship in 1986 to sixth form at Wycombe Abbey School in the subjects of History, English, Latin and Greek - Wycombe is one of the country’s top 10 boarding schools.

"Rina was a highly accomplished student.

"Her sister Yosika was a highly accomplished pianist, whom I believe went to Royal College of Music.

"It is my understanding that the family bought the house in Helmsley in 1998.

"Rina was a very hard working teenager with a bright academic future, she was an amazing artist and a lovely girl.

"She was quiet and studious, but she did have a good sense of humour.

"She participated in all aspects of school life - I have a picture of her in her ball gown for our school ball and prep school photos from earlier in our school career.

"I was shocked to learn of her death and her remains found in a run-down property in Helmsley.