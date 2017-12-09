Help wanted to trace man police want to speak to in connection with rape of 16-year-old girl

People in South Yorkshire are being asked to help police trace a man they want to speak to in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The rape happened overnight on Tuesday, September 26 into Wednesday, September 27 at The Windmill in Dalton Piercy, Hartlepool.

24-year-old Heman Mohammed Tahir is believed to have left the Cleveland area and travelled to London but his whereabouts are unknown.

South Yorkshire Police have asked people in the region to help with the appeal to trace Tahir.



Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.