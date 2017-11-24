Hepworth Christmas Market set to attract thousands

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Christmas Market returns bigger and better this November, offering a fun and festive day out for the whole family.

Named as ‘one of Britain’s best Christmas Markets’ by the Guardian, visitors to the market will find the popular mix of craft and homeware stalls.

Hepworth Christmas Market.

The event features some of the UK’s most talented artists and designers, plus the addition of a food and drink tent selling artisan produce made in Yorkshire and an outdoor area featuring some of the region’s best street food providers.

With over 80 stalls in total – selling prints, ceramics, stationery, knitwear, candles, jewellery, candles, homeware, food and drink and much more – The Hepworth Wakefield Christmas Market has quickly established itself as one of Yorkshire’s top Christmas shopping destinations.

Alongside the Christmas Market, families can enjoy a visit to Santa’s grotto as well as free, pop-up art activities and printmaking workshops throughout the weekend.

A number of festive workshops for adults – including wreath making and watercolour painting – will also be happening, offering participants the opportunity to get creative this Christmas.

Entry to the market is £1 with the fee supporting the gallery’s charitable aims.

Entry to the gallery and street food market is free.

The Market runs until December 23.