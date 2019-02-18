Here are the 10 highest paying jobs up for grabs in Harrogate
With some positions offering an annual salary of over £40,000, here are the highest paying jobs up for grabs in Harrogate.
These are the top 10 highest paid positions currently available across Harrogate according to Adzuna.
1. Engineering manager
44,063. Year-on-year change: 18.6 per cent
2. Auditor
41,725, year-on-year change 19.2 per cent
3. Finance manager
38,342. Year-on-year change: 7.6 per cent
4. Director
37,748. Year-on-year change: 13.6 per cent
