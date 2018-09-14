Here are the North Yorkshire pubs named in the Good Beer Guide 2019

More than 100 pubs in North Yorkshire have been given a mention in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2019.

The guide lists the top pubs in the UK, as well as new and existing breweries in each area.

Plenty of pubs across North Yorkshire were included in the guide, which is broken down by region and town to make it easier for beer lovers to seek out the best pubs in their area, or places they want to visit.

The guide, which is now in its 46th year, is compiled by independent volunteers and each pub is visited at least once so it can be judged.

The beer at each location is assessed according to a national scoring system, with other factors including the pub's history also taken into account.

Here are a selection of the pubs in North Yorkshire which have made it into the guide:

Jolly Farmers Inn - Brookside, YO7 3HY

Duke of Wellington - West Lane, YO21 2LY

Little Ale House - 7 Cheltenham Crescent, HG1 1DH

Shoulder of Mutton - Main Street, WF8 3JY

Half Moon - 1 Abbey Road, HG5 8HY

New Malton - 4 Market Place, YO17 7LX

Bay Horse - 5 Silver Street, HG4 4DX

Holly Hill Inn - Sleegill, DL10 4RJ

One-Eyed Rat - 51 Allhallowgate, HG4 1LQ

Giant Bellflower - 47A Gowthorpe, YO8 4HF

Narrow Boat - 36-38 Victoria Street, BD23 1JE

Yorkshire Ales - Selby Road, DN14 9HT

Black Horse - 91 Church Street, YO22 4BH

Rook & Gaskill - 21 Lawrence Street, YO10 3WP

Maltings - Tanners Moat, YO1 6HU

What is CAMRA?

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) works to promote real ale and pubs, and boasts more than 187,000 members across the world.

Through their campaigning, real ale is now produced by more than 1,500 breweries and there are more than 11,000 specialist products.

To view the full list of Yorkshire pubs, you can buy a copy of the guide on the CAMRA website.