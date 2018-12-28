Here's how SASH are helping Harrogate's homeless to get back on their feet

Based in North and East Yorkshire, SASH (Safe and Sound Homes) charity prevents young people aged 16 to 25 from becoming homeless by offering them a room in the home of a volunteer.

It currently has ten host families in Harrogate and Knaresborough but is looking for more.

Amber Seaver, SASH coordinator in Harrogate, said: “Last year we helped around 50 young people from Harrogate avoid homelessness but Harrogate is one of our busiest areas for referrals and we really need to more people to help.”

Ultimately, SASH’s priority is to ensure youngsters it helps never have to experience homelessness again and are able to lead successful, independent lives.

Amber said: “We do more than just put a roof over someone’s head. We give young people the help they need, not just with accommodation but also with employment, training and education.

“All the accommodation we offer is in a home environment, with a volunteer host, which allows us to give highly personalised support.”

SASH’s origins go back to 1994 when a group of parents in York were inspired by the Nightstop project in Leeds.

Today, anyone who has a spare room in their house and volunteers to house a young homeless person is given full training and support by SASH and a payment to help with the cost of hosting.

Amber said: “Our aim is to stop youth homelessness becoming long-term homelessness.

“If young people do not get the right help when they are first made homeless, there is a significant risk that they will fall into a long-term cycle of homelessness and unemployment, and will often develop other problems such as alcohol or drug dependency.”

