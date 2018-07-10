Here's how Sheffield England fans could win VIP prize by wearing a waistcoat in Walkabout

England fans in Sheffield who wear a waistcoat to the city's Walkabout pub could land themselves a VIP prize package.

The Aussie pub chain has launched National Wear A Waistcoat week in homage to England manager Gareth Southgate - and every customer who turns up wearing a waistcoat will have a chance of winning a VIP experience to the final and take home their very own Walkabout World Cup trophy.

As England prepare to face Croatia in tomorrow's semi-final, Walkabout is asking customers nationwide to honour the man whose leadership has seen our national side finally win on penalties by wearing a waistcoat to watch to the game.

Running until July 13, fans are being encouraged to head to Walkabout wearing their waistcoat and uploading a picture to social feeds for the chance to win a VIP experience to the final with your very own booth, with a food and drink extravaganza and your own personal Walkabout World Cup replica trophy.

A spokesman said: “We’ve been delighted by how many England fans have adopted Walkabout as their home for the football.

"Gareth Southgate has re-energized English football, as anyone who’s been to a Walkabout to watch a match will tell you! We think it’s right that people put on a waistcoat and enjoy the chance to win your very own VIP experience.”

To submit photos, use the hashtag #WalkaboutWould on Twitter @Walkabout or visit https://www.facebook.com/Walkabout/