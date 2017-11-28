Here's how to book a visit to Kitty Cafe Leeds

Have your say

The countdown to the opening of Leeds' new cat cafe has begun.

Kitty Cafe's owners have now activated an online booking system to allow cat lovers to reserve tables.

The feline-themed emporium will open its doors on Monday December 11 at its premises on Kirkgate.

Due to the huge interest in the cafe, you can't simply show up on the day - visiting slots must be pre-booked.

Spaces for the first day of trading have already filled up, but the calendar at www.kittycafe.co.uk allows customers to reserve slots several weeks in advance.

Hourly slots are priced at £6 per adult and £4 for under 18s. Groups of seven or more people must book via email at leeds@kittycafe.co.uk.