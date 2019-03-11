Here's how to get tickets to see Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Tickets to see Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre go on sale on Friday 15 March, at 9am.

The chart topper Lewis Capaldi – whose latest single Someone You Loved features Dr Who star and distant relative Peter Capaldi in its video – is bringing his show to the venue on Saturday July 20.

The young Scotsman has achieved successive Radio 1 A-List tracks, amassed more than 330 million plays across streaming services and was shortlisted for the 2019 Brits Critics’ Choice award.

As well as selling more than 90,000 tickets for his own headline shows, Lewis has also joined such musical peers as Sam Smith, Rag’n’ Bone Man, Bastille and Niall Horan on tour, playing to audiences in excess of 500,000.

Tickets for Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre go on sale at 9am on Friday March 15 via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).