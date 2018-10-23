Here's what will happen to Leeds bar Bierkeller after parent company ceased trading

The owners of popular Leeds bar complex Bierkeller have reassured drinkers that they will still be able to visit the site despite its parent company entering administration.

The Bierkeller Entertainment Complex on the corner of the Headrow and Park Row incorporates Shooters sports bar, Around the World, Smokin' Bar and Kitchen and the German-themed beer cellar.

Parent company Burning Night Ltd announced it had ceased trading earlier this month due to cashflow issues, but an arrangement has been made to keep its bars in Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Nottingham open. The Cardiff site has closed.

All bookings will be honoured at the Leeds complex.

Smokin' Bar and Kitchen, an Old West-themed American barbecue restaurant, attracted Leeds United footballers, Leeds Rhinos players, soap actor Sam Reece and urban music stars who had attended the MOBO Awards in the city to its launch party in December 2017.

A Bierkeller spokesman said:

“Although we regrettably took the decision to close our Cardiff site, it has always been our priority to safeguard the other sites and keep them operating as usual. Both the company that owns the lease and the operating company of the Bierkeller Entertainment Complexes in the five other cities are trading as normal.

“We understand that customers may be concerned, especially if they’re planning to celebrate Christmas with us, but we want to assure them that they have no need to worry. Our Christmas bookings are stronger than ever and we’re looking forward to a very busy few months.”

A decision to enter administration does not automatically mean a business will close. Indian street food restaurant The Cat's Pyjamas, which has branches on Eastgate and in Headingley, went into administration this month but was saved by a financial rescue package from the owner's family members. Popular New Station Street bar and charcuterie Friends of Ham entered administration in August, but a new buyer stepped in and took it over in conjunction with the original owners, allowing it to remain open.