Here's what you can do if you see someone sleeping rough in South Yorkshire in freezing cold weather

With the Beast from the East gripping South Yorkshire, people are urged to contact their local council if they are concerned about a rough sleeper.

The Siberian cold weather system has well and truly arrived in the region, leading to heavy snowfall and temperatures plummeting to -6.

But while most of us were able to shelter from the freezing temperatures in comfort, many of the region's rough sleepers have not been so lucky.

Sheffield City Council produce advice for residents who think a homeless person might be in urgent need of temporary accommodation due to adverse weather on their website.

They also work with homelessness organisation Framework on a telephone helpline and text number where people can report their concerns. The phone number is 0800 066 5358 and the text number is 80800.

Sheffield City Council provide the following advice on their website:

- Overnight accommodation is offered to anyone who would be sleeping rough during times of extremely adverse weather. This includes crash pad accommodation and accommodation in hostels.

- Anyone helped by this will be linked to the rough sleeper service which will offer longer term support and help to secure housing. If you are worried about someone sleeping rough in the winter, help and advice is available.

Rotherham Council has urged people to contact them if they are concerned about a rough sleeper.

A spokesman Tweeted: "If you are concerned about a rough sleeper our homelessness team can help.

"Please provide as much information as you can about the person & where they are located. 01709 336009 between 8:30am and 5pm and outside of these times contact 07748 143170."

Doncaster Home Choice advises that if you, or someone you know, is going to become homeless you should contact us on 01302 736000 and hold to speak to an advisor Monday to Friday 08:30 - 17:00.

Out of hours you can call contact 01302 323444.

A spokesman said: "If you cannot carry on living where you are and we have reason to believe you are or may be threatened with homelessness we will assess your circumstances.

"The assessment can take some time to complete and we will write to you to tell you of our decision on whether we have a duty to provide you with somewhere to live."