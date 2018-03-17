Here's when the heaviest snow will fall in Leeds today

Just when we thought we'd seen the last of it, the Beast from the East is back.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office this morning - but from 4pm on Saturday afternoon it has been upgraded to amber as heavy snow blows in.

According to forecasts, snow showers will be light until around 2pm, when heavier falls will begin. There will also be heavy snow at 4pm and 6pm, and showers will continue throughout the evening, although they will lessen until 9pm, when heavy showers will return and last until the early hours of Sunday morning.

Drivers have been advised to avoid key routes such as the M62, which had to be shut completely during dangerous conditions when the first Siberian weather system hit earlier this month.

If you do have to travel by car, here are some tips for safe winter driving.