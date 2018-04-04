Here's where Yorkshire passengers fly to on long-haul routes from Manchester Airport

Nearly five million passengers travelled from Yorkshire to fly from Manchester Airport last year.

And now the airport has revealed the most popular long-haul destinations booked by Yorkshire travellers in its catchment area.

Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad was the most booked route for Yorkshire passengers, many of whom will be of Pakistani descent. Another Pakistan International Airlines flight, to Lahore in the Punjab province, came in at number 10.

In second place was the Florida city of Orlando, famous for its theme park breaks, and served from Manchester by three airlines - Virgin Atlantic, TUI and Thomas Cook.

New York was third - four carriers fly there from Manchester - and Emirates flagship destination Dubai was fourth.

Also in the top 10 were the Mexican party resort of Cancun, Cathay Pacific's route to Hong Kong, and flights to Singapore, Barbados and Las Vegas.

There are now 210 destinations available from Manchester, operated by 70 airlines.

