Here's why Leeds United fans should plan ahead for rail trips to Derby County

Leeds United fans are being urged to plan ahead if travelling by train to the club’s away match against Derby County on Saturday.

Over the summer, Derby railway station is undergoing a major programme of work.

As a result of that there will be no services to the station from the north on match day.

This means that all trains travelling from Yorkshire to Derby are currently terminating at Chesterfield.

From there, rail replacement buses are being provided by the train service. In addition to this disruption there will also be planned roadworks on the A52 leading to Pride Park which will be reducing traffic to one lane.

Chief Superintendent Jim Allen, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “I want all fans that are planning on visiting Derby to be able to arrive on time, enjoy the match and get away smoothly afterwards. I would encourage anyone visiting to plan ahead.

"The simplest and quickest way to get to and from this fixture will be on organised coaches.

"The major works at Derby railway station and the roadworks on the main route to Pride Park could make getting to and from this match particularly difficult.”

Kick-off is at 5.30pm.