Here's why motorists in Yorkshire could face a £99 charge next time they refuel

Yorkshire motorists filling up their tank could be hit with a payment of £99 - before they put any fuel in their vehicle.

The pre-authorisation payments have risen from £1 to £99 for Visa and MasterCard customers, meaning drivers could be left with without funds or be unable to purchase their fuel.

Pre-authorisation payments have risen from 1 to 99 for some customers

In what is being described as a shock move, the temporary charge affecting MasterCard and Visa Debut and credit card customers will automatically take the funds from motorists opting to pay for their fuel at the pump.

Drivers who have filled up at supermarket chain Asda have taken to social media to complain about the charge, which has come about due to a change in industry rules.

It is yet unclear whether the trial policy will be rolled out across all stores, but customers could be turned away from the pump if they don't have enough money in their account to cover the pre-authorisation payment.

It has been reported that the policy has been brought in to protect customers and garaged and ensure motorists aren't putting more fuel in their tank than they can afford.

