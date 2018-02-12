Here's why we never get proper snow in Leeds

It's the same old story - upland parts of Yorkshire wake up to a thick blanket of snow, while in Leeds there's barely a dusting.

There are a number of meteorological and geographical factors that contribute to our snow-free situation.

Firstly, Leeds is located very far inland compared to many cities, and weather systems blow in from the coasts.

According to the Met Office, winter weather tends to come from the north west, north east or east. Whichever direction snow is coming from, it has to pass over a large land mass before arriving in Leeds - and is far more likely to fall on hilly areas en route.

This phenomenon also applies to rain - Leeds is drier than many other cities because precipitation tends to fall over the surrounding Pennines.

Urbanisation also contributes to the lack of snow. It's simply harder for it to settle in the relatively warm micro-climates of large city centres. They generate a lot of heat from homes and industrial buildings, and there are constant traffic and pedestrian movements on the surfaces where snow could gather.