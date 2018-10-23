Here's why you could be fined £100 for parking at new Leeds retail park The Springs

Shoppers have hit out after discovering that free parking is only available for three hours at new Leeds retail park The Springs.

Signs in the car parks at the shopping centre - which is built on private land at Thorpe Park, near Colton - threaten drivers with a £100 fine if they exceed the time limit.

Customers have pointed out that when a new Odeon cinema opens at the site in 2019, visitors would be unlikely to be able to watch a film, visit a restaurant and browse the stores within a three-hour period.

Users of the car park must remain on the retail park site for the duration of their visit. Thorpe Park is also home to a business park where several thousand staff work, but The Springs car park is restricted to shoppers.

The Springs opened earlier this month and is home to big-name stores M&S Food, Next, Outfit, TK Maxx, Boots, River Island and H&M. There is also a branch of Nando's and celebrity chef Gino d'Acampo is opening a site of his branded chain My Restaurant this weekend. PureGym also have a unit.

The Springs refused to confirm whether parking allowances would be increased when the cinema opens, but said they were prepared to review the situation.

"The public response to the opening of The Springs has been fantastic and we're very grateful to our many customers; we look forward to welcoming many more as the park establishes itself. We've noted the concerns over the parking hours and are pleased to listen to the feedback. We are sure that our customers appreciate the need to manage the parking to ensure that it is available for their use, but we are happy to review the situation with immediate effect".