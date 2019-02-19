Hermes announces expansion plans

Delivery firm Hermes is to open a new office in the centre of Leeds.

Following the move, the group plans to recruit 50 new permanent technology specialists including senior developers and user experience (UX) experts.

The new 6,500 square foot Tech Hub is located at No.1 Whitehall Riverside and will provide Hermes with an important presence in the heart of Leeds’ fast-growing technology district.

The office space will also house the company’s Innovation Lab, which creates services and solutions designed to change the delivery landscape.

The site will incorporate 70 hot desks as the business prioritises an agile working environment to drive productivity.

The 50 new recruits – who will include developers, testers and product owners – will be joined by a further 20 colleagues who will relocate from the company’s headquarters in Morley, plus those from the Innovation Lab, who previously worked from a separate office space in Leeds.

Chris Ashworth, CIO at Hermes, will split his time between the new office and his existing location.

“We are very excited to be opening our new Tech Hub in the city centre of Leeds, which is quickly growing into the UK’s leading technology centre outside of London,” he said.

“At a time of economic uncertainty, we are committed to further investing in our future, and this vibrant office will play a key role in that.

“It provides us with the perfect opportunity to attract the very best talent from across the North of England, who will each be given the freedom to make a real impact on our evolving business.”

Hermes said No.1 Whitehall Riverside will help it increase its brand presence across the region and will provide meeting room facilities for client visits.

The Tech Hub includes a private roof terrace overlooking the canal, as well as adequate space to host external events, workshops and hackathons. The premises was designed and fitted out by Officeinsight.