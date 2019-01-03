Hero doorman said ‘we did what we are trained to do’ after saving life of attack victim in Sheffield

A hero doorman who helped save the life of a man attacked in Sheffield on New Year's Eve said today: “We did what we are trained to do.”

David Young and Matt Egerton, who work for IPM Security, were on the doors at the Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar in Chapeltown when they rushed to the aid of a man who was seriously injured in a nearby attack.

David, aged 33, said the doormen heard screaming and rushed to where a man was bleeding heavily after coming under attack.

They helped walk him towards their bar where they began administering emergency first aid in a desperate battle to stem the flow of blood from his back as he drifted in and out of consciousness.

An off-duty nurse also helped at the scene, fearing that the attack victim was at risk of bleeding to death.

She spoke to a 999 operator to stress the need for paramedics to race to the scene.

Recalling their efforts David, from Sheffield, said: “We heard screaming and ran towards where it was coming from and stopped the fight.

“The injured man was still on his feet at that point and we led him back to our bar for first aid.

“We had to stop the blood from his back, so we used a coat to pack the wound while an off-duty nurse checked his pulse and spoke to the 999 operator saying an ambulance was needed urgently.

“We just did our job, it’s what we do. We are there to protect the public and keep people safe. We just hope he pulls through.”

South Yorkshire Police said the injured man sustained a ‘significant puncture wound’ in the incident at 8.25pm on Monday.

Witnesses to the incident have been urged to come forward.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 718 of December 31.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.