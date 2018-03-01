Heroic care worker walks two miles across snowy fields to visit Leeds client

They're the unsung heroes of the cold snap.

A Leeds care worker forced to abandon her car in the snow walked two miles across fields to reach a client in need.

Wendy's journey was a two-mile cross-country trek from Yeadon to Guiseley

Bluebird Care supervisor Wendy Cross had arranged to visit a man with a spinal injury at his home in Guiseley, but became stuck in difficult conditions once she reached Yeadon.

She completed the remainder of the journey on foot.

Care manager Emily Renoble paid tribute to Wendy and her colleagues:

"These care assistants put so many other industries to shame. Our girls are out in little cars, and on foot, travelling around the city for a wage that some people wouldn’t get out of bed for, and they are doing an amazing job. A bit of positivity in all this snow."