Hessle-based hange management firm Agencia establishes presence in Kenya

Change management business Agencia establishing a presence in Kenya with plans to expand into new sectors across East Africa following initial success in the region.

The Hessle-based firm is currently advising on financial and economic crime in Kenya and wants to capitalise on the growing opportunities the country has to offer.

The business, established in 1997, provides change management services across a range of sectors including healthcare, justice, social care, policing and security.

Agencia has recruited the support of an adviser in Kenya to target the wider East Africa region in an effort to increase its government work.

The firm started exporting in 2003 when it secured a contract advising judicial reform in Croatia, helping the country work towards EU accession.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) has helped the business enter new overseas markets by arranging meetings with potential clients, and taking the business on trade missions to North Africa and China.

Helen Gibson, managing director of Agencia, said: “We’ve made it part of the business’ strategy to diversify our customer base and target new overseas markets.

“DIT helped us to fully understand these marketplaces, introduce us to potential clients and overcome barriers such as language and legal requirements.

“We’re fortunate that as a company we are able to offer a wide variety of sector expertise from security to forensic medicine.

“Targeting East Africa is now our next priority, particularly the healthcare sector.”