HGV pile-up blocks A180 and leaves three injured

A major route through north Lincolnshire is almost completely blocked after a collision involving a tractor, a lorry and two cars.

The accident on the A180 at Brocklesby happened around 8.38am.

Traffic is queuing on the exit ramp from the main carriageway.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Humberside Police said; "​We are currently in attendance at the A180 along with other emergency services.

"We have initial reports that three people have suffered minor injuries.

"Please avoid the area as the road is blocked fully Westbound and at least partially Eastbound as a vehicle has crossed the central reservation.

"There is extensive fog across the region – please drive to the conditions and slow down."