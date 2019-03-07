High-end fashion store in Armley damaged in another Leeds ram-raid

The Helen Skyes store in Leeds was ram-raided by thieves on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at the Helen Sykes store in Armley at around 8.30pm.

Damage to the store's door.

- > This is why there are so many ram raid on shops in Leeds city centre

Images taken this morning show the damage to the store front.

Though an entire shop window was smashed, details of the incident and if any goods were stolen are not yet known.

West Yorkshire Police are carrying out investigations and trying to track the suspects.

This is the second ram-raid in Leeds in two weeks.

On Thursday, February 28, the Hugo Boss store on Vicar Lane was robbed by two vehicles.

