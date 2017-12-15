High praise for Yorkshire fare in comprehensive new foodie poll

Yorkshire folk already know the region’s food is top-notch – but its culinary credentials have now been celebrated in what is thought to be UK’s most comprehensive restaurant guide.

Some of the county’s most delectable eateries are included in Harden’s Best UK Restaurants 2018, which is published today.

The Black Swan in Oldstead, Ryedale, came eighth on the guide’s top 100 best places to eat in the country, while the “inspirational” Yorke Arms at Ramsgill-in-Nidderdale was ranked at 19th place. Le Cochon Aveugle in York achieved 40th place on the list, with Leeds’s The Man Behind the Curtain scooping the 73rd spot.

Harrogate was named as having the UK’s 12th largest number of high scoring restaurants, tied with Bray and others, as well as having the 17th highest number listed in the book overall , alongside Chester.

North Yorkshire was acclaimed as the UK’s best county for dining and West Yorkshire ranked 17th.

Taking aim at some online restaurant review systems, the guide’s editor and co-founder Peter Harden said the poll “is the careful collation of the Harden’s survey that creates authoritative rankings, rather than trash listings based on seemingly unfiltered garbage data”.

The 27th annual poll surveyed 8,500 diners who contributed 50,000 reviews which form the basis for the inclusions and ratings in the guide. It was published independently of The Sunday Times for the first occasion, with London’s The Araki coming top and Bristol’s Casamia at second in the 100 best restaurants list.