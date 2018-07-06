High speed stop for Bradford ‘worth £1.5bn’

The construction of a new hub railway station in Bradford city centre could provide a boost of £1.5bn a year to the local economy, reserach has shown.

Senior ex-Treasury economist Chris Walker said the impact of building a new rail hub in Bradford city centre as part of the Northern Powerhouse Rail line to improve east-west connectivity from Liverpool, Manchester, Bradford, Leeds and Hull would create more than 1,000 jobs and unlock business growth.

Consultancy firm Mace estimate that based on the model of Birmingham New Street, a city centre station in Bradford as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail could add a £1.1bn-1.5bn a year economic uplift to the local and Northern economy.

Lisa Bowden, head of infrastructure in the North at Mace, said: “For Bradford, direct connections across the North will mean more investment coming into the city and residents will greatly benefit from the regeneration this will kick-start across the district whilst also supporting the wider economic contributions to the North’s economy.”

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, executive member for regeneration at Bradford Council said: “It is fantastic to see a major international employer get firmly behind Bradford’s campaign for Northern Powerhouse Rail and recognising the enormous potential it has to transform our city centre and the North as a whole.”